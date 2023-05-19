You can see player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Brent Rooker and others on the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bielak Stats

Brandon Bielak will get the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 13 5.0 8 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 7 4.2 10 3 2 0 2 vs. Giants May. 1 4.0 2 2 2 6 3

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has nine doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashing .287/.388/.551 on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 36 hits with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He's slashing .224/.340/.379 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-4 3 1 2 7 vs. Cubs May. 16 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at White Sox May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 38 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .295/.408/.605 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has collected 49 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.340/.373 on the year.

Ruiz heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

