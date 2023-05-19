Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (24-19) versus the Oakland Athletics (10-35) at Minute Maid Park should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-2 in favor of the Astros, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 19.
The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (0-1, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.02 ERA).
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 7, Athletics 2.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 15, or 51.7%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 191 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.37 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 20
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Wade Miley
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
