Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

Watch the Hurricanes-Panthers matchup on TNT.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 38 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players