Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Semien Stats

Semien has 50 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.379/.473 on the season.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 44 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .252/.316/.503 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.70), seventh in WHIP (.921), and first in K/9 (15.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1 vs. Orioles May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 10 0 at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0 at Padres Apr. 18 6.0 1 0 0 9 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 57 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .348/.438/.604 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with a double, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2 at Blue Jays May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI (34 total hits).

He has a .268/.400/.575 slash line on the season.

Murphy has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a home run and two RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 16 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.