Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-118) 9.5 (-120) 4.5 (-154) 3.5 (+105)

The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Tatum has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-111) 5.5 (-139) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-105)

The 24.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Wednesday is 2.1 less than his scoring average on the season (26.6).

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 7.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105) 1.5 (-154) 1.5 (+130)

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 4.9 more than Wednesday's prop total.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 9.5 (+110) 2.5 (-128)

The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 2.9 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-167)

The 27.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 4.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

