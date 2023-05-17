Oddsmakers have set player props for Yordan Alvarez and others when the Houston Astros host the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 39 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI.

He's slashing .298/.400/.573 on the season.

Alvarez hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 39 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .264/.347/.432 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 44 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .295/.418/.450 so far this season.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 12 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0

