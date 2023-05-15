Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Johnston in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnston has a point in 36 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Johnston has an assist in 16 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 9 41 Points 6 24 Goals 4 17 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.