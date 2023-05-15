Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 showcases the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is knotted up 3-3. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) in this decisive game against the Stars (-190).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (43-25).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a 20-7 record (winning 74.1% of its games).

The Stars have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 25 of the 55 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has entered 14 games this season as the underdog by +160 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken failed to go over the total in any of their last 10 contests.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 8.8 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

