Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, airing on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to see the Stars and Kraken square off on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/13/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 SEA 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players