Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Hintz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is +31.

Hintz has a goal in 28 games this year out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Hintz has a point in 48 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 19 times.

In 27 of 73 games this year, Hintz has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 64.9% that Hintz goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 12 75 Points 14 37 Goals 7 38 Assists 7

