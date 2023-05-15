The Houston Astros (21-19) host the Chicago Cubs (19-21) to start a three-game series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Monday. The Astros are on the back of a series victory over the White Sox, and the Cubs a series loss to the Twins.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (3-4, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (0-2, 5.95 ERA).

Astros vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-2, 5.95 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in eight innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.38 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .230 in eight games this season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Valdez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (0-2 with a 5.95 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.95, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.

Taillon does not have a quality start so far this season.

Taillon heads into the game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

