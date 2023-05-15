Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Cubs on May 15, 2023
The Houston Astros host the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Yordan Alvarez, Cody Bellinger and others in this game.
Astros vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros will send Framber Valdez (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- The 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.38), 18th in WHIP (1.038), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|May. 9
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|4
|5
|1
|7
|2
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has eight doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 37 RBI (36 total hits).
- He's slashing .288/.388/.568 so far this season.
- Alvarez hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|at White Sox
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Angels
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has collected 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.358/.443 on the season.
- Tucker has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI (38 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.338/.496 so far this season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has 11 doubles, four home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI (43 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .303/.425/.465 slash line so far this year.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
