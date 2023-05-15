A couple of hot hitters, Yordan Alvarez and Cody Bellinger, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 25th in baseball with 35 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Houston's .365 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

Houston has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (171 total runs).

The Astros are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Houston's 3.29 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Framber Valdez (3-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Valdez is trying to register his eighth quality start in a row in this game.

Valdez will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak James Kaprielian 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Drew Rucinski

