Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (21-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-21) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 15.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (3-4) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (0-2).

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 26 times and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 3-4 when favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 65.5% chance to win.

Houston has scored 171 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Astros' 3.29 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule