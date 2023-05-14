Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 14 will see the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2. The Oilers are the favorite, with -185 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights, who have +150 moneyline odds.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Oilers Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
DraftKings -190 +160 -
BetMGM -185 +150 6.5
PointsBet -196 +160 6.5

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

  • In 61 games this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
  • The Oilers are 22-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Golden Knights have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.
  • In games it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton is 13-4 (winning 76.5% of the time).
  • Vegas has four games this season playing as the underdog by +150 or longer, and is 3-1 in those contests.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Darnell Nurse 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+135) 2.5 (+140)
Connor McDavid - - 3.5 (-175)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-200)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-3-1 0-0 4-5-1 6.7 3.90 3.20

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.3 3.60 3.00

