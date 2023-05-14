Yordan Alvarez and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 34 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashed .281/.385/.562 on the season.

Alvarez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 at Angels May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 36 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .263/.354/.431 so far this season.

Tucker heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Robert Stats

Robert has 40 hits with 10 doubles, 10 home runs, nine walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .268/.331/.537 slash line so far this season.

Robert will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, three home runs and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI (37 total hits).

He has a .242/.331/.412 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

