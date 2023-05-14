When the Houston Astros (20-19) and Chicago White Sox (14-27) face off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, May 14, Hunter Brown will get the ball for the Astros, while the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito to the hill. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (2-2, 3.59 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 11, or 44%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 9-11 (45%).

Houston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win six times (23.1%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 4-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

