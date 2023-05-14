Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Hunter Brown, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 25th in baseball with 34 total home runs.

Houston is slugging .364, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros are 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

Houston has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (167 total runs).

The Astros are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.207).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown (3-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Brown has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Brown has put up three starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak James Kaprielian 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears

