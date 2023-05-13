How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13 showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead the series 3-2.
Watch ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS to catch the action as the Stars and Kraken square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/11/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-2 DAL
|5/9/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 DAL
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
