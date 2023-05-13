The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker take the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth-best in MLB play with 49 total home runs.

Texas' .441 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (238 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rangers rank fourth in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Texas has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.187).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (2-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Gray is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gray is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Mariners W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Luis Medina 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jon Gray JP Sears 5/14/2023 Athletics - Away Andrew Heaney Drew Rucinski 5/15/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi - 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Martín Pérez Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Ryan Feltner

