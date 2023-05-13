Max Domi will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Domi intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi's plus-minus this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is -15.

In 17 of 80 games this season, Domi has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 39 of 80 games this season, Domi has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Domi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Domi has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 12 56 Points 15 20 Goals 6 36 Assists 9

