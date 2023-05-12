Astros vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Houston Astros (19-18) and the Chicago White Sox (13-26) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.
The Astros will look to J.P. France versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (1-3).
Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have won 10 out of the 24 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Houston is 7-9 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 19th in the majors with 161 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.36).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|@ Mariners
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Marco Gonzales
|May 7
|@ Mariners
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
|May 8
|@ Angels
|L 6-4
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 9
|@ Angels
|W 3-1
|Framber Valdez vs -
|May 10
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|-
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
