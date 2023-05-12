Friday's game features the Houston Astros (19-18) and the Chicago White Sox (13-26) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.

The Astros will look to J.P. France versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (1-3).

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Astros have won 10 out of the 24 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been favored.
  • Houston is 7-9 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston ranks 19th in the majors with 161 total runs scored this season.
  • The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.36).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 6 @ Mariners L 7-5 J.P. France vs Marco Gonzales
May 7 @ Mariners L 3-1 Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
May 8 @ Angels L 6-4 Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
May 9 @ Angels W 3-1 Framber Valdez vs -
May 10 @ Angels W 5-4 Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
May 12 @ White Sox - J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
May 13 @ White Sox - Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
May 14 @ White Sox - Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
May 15 Cubs - Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
May 16 Cubs - Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
May 17 Cubs - J.P. France vs Drew Smyly

