Astros vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The favored Astros have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Astros vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have compiled a 10-14 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Houston has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games).
- The Astros have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-17-1).
- The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-11
|11-7
|6-5
|12-13
|14-13
|4-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.