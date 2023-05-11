Tyler Seguin will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Seguin in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Seguin has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 10 50 Points 2 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 1

