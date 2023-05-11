The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to play the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 2-2. The Stars are favored (-200) against the Kraken (+170).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-200) Kraken (+170) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (42-24).

Dallas has an 18-6 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

The Stars have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 24, or 45.3%, of the 53 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Seattle has a record of 8-2 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 37.0% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

During the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league action, giving up 215 goals to rank third.

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Seattle's last 10 games.

During the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.