The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 2-2 in the series. The Kraken have +160 odds on the moneyline against the favored Stars (-190).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 42-24 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas is 19-7 (winning 73.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 24, or 45.3%, of the 53 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Seattle has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken and their opponents hit the over just one time over Seattle's past 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

