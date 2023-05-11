Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken take the road against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) in this matchup with the Stars (-190).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 42 of their 66 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a 19-7 record (winning 73.1% of its games).
- The Stars have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 53 games this season, and won 24 (45.3%).
- Seattle has entered 13 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 9-4 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 38.5% chance to win.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.