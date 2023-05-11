The Seattle Kraken take the road against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) in this matchup with the Stars (-190).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 42 of their 66 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a 19-7 record (winning 73.1% of its games).

The Stars have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 53 games this season, and won 24 (45.3%).

Seattle has entered 13 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 9-4 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 38.5% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.