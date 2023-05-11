The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. Bookmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, assigning them -200 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 47 times.

The Stars have been victorious in 19 of their 26 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (73.1%).

The Kraken have been an underdog in 23 games this season, with nine upset wins (39.1%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Dallas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of the time).

Seattle has a record of 5-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+160) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-133) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-149) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.7 3

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.2 3.1

