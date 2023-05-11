The Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers play on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET. JJ Bleday and Jonah Heim have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 47 home runs.

Texas ranks fifth in the majors with a .440 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 227.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .338.

The Rangers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Texas has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.176 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing five hits.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Eovaldi has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Angels W 10-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels W 16-8 Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Neal 5/12/2023 Athletics - Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jon Gray JP Sears 5/14/2023 Athletics - Away Andrew Heaney Drew Rucinski 5/15/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi -

