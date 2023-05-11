Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Josh Smith -- batting .276 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Mariners.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith has two doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .203.
- In 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), Smith has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Smith has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.095
|AVG
|.263
|.345
|OBP
|.391
|.095
|SLG
|.474
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
- Medina will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
