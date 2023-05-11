Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .244.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 23 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (44.1%), including seven multi-run games (20.6%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
