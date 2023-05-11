Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. 76ers Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 on May 11, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and other players on the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-115)
|10.5 (+110)
|4.5 (-154)
|2.5 (-182)
- Thursday's over/under for Tatum is 29.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.
- Tatum has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (10.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-143)
|3.5 (-111)
|2.5 (-118)
- The 24.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Thursday is 2.1 less than his scoring average on the season (26.6).
- He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.
- Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Thursday's prop bet.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (-111)
|3.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-110)
|1.5 (-133)
- The 11.5-point over/under for Derrick White on Thursday is 0.9 lower than his season scoring average.
- White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
- White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-125)
|10.5 (-143)
|3.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-154)
- Thursday's prop bet for Embiid is 29.5 points, 3.6 fewer than his season average.
- Embiid's rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
- Embiid averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday.
- Embiid has made one three-pointer per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).
James Harden Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (-118)
|6.5 (+110)
|8.5 (-125)
|2.5 (-118)
- The 20.5-point total set for James Harden on Thursday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- Harden's per-game rebound average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (6.5).
- Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Thursday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Harden has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
