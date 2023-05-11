In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and allowing 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.

These two teams score a combined 233.1 points per game, 20.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 222.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -110 14.9 Marcus Smart 13.5 -105 11.5 Derrick White 11.5 -110 12.4

