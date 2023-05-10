Julius Randle NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 10
The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a wager on Randle's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|25.1
|15.6
|Rebounds
|8.5
|10.0
|7.6
|Assists
|3.5
|4.1
|3.2
|PRA
|36.5
|39.2
|26.4
|PR
|32.5
|35.1
|23.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|1.5
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.
- Randle's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.
- The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per game.
- The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.
Julius Randle vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/8/2023
|39
|20
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/6/2023
|38
|10
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/2/2023
|38
|25
|12
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3/29/2023
|15
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|36
|15
|6
|9
|1
|0
|1
|3/3/2023
|36
|43
|9
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2/2/2023
|34
|23
|10
|6
|3
|0
|3
