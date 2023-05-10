Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (20-17) and the Houston Astros (18-18) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on May 10.
The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (2-1) for the Astros and Griffin Canning (2-0) for the Angels.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Angels 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Astros have won nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston has a record of 8-11, a 42.1% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored 156 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Mariners
|W 6-4
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Castillo
|May 6
|@ Mariners
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Marco Gonzales
|May 7
|@ Mariners
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
|May 8
|@ Angels
|L 6-4
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 9
|@ Angels
|W 3-1
|Framber Valdez vs -
|May 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|J.P. France vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
