Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM on Tuesday, May 9 ET, airing on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -150 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+130).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-150) Kraken (+130) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.1% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (41-24).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Dallas has gone 28-14 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been made an underdog 52 times this season, and won 24, or 46.2%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 17 of its 29 games, or 58.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 43.5% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.

During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league play, giving up 215 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken and their opponents hit the over just once over Seattle's last 10 games.

Over their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 7.9 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

