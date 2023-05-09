Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, with puck drop at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1. The Stars have -140 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+120).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 65 times this season, and have finished 41-24 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 30-17 (winning 63.8%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 58.3% chance to win.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Seattle has entered 32 games this season as an underdog by +120 or more and is 19-13 in those contests.
- The Kraken have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league action, conceding 215 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has hit the over on but one occasion over its last 10 games.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
