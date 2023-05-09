The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are on top 2-1 in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-145) in this matchup with the Kraken (+120).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas' 91 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 46 times.

In the 25 times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 18-7 in those games.

This season the Kraken have nine wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas has compiled a 15-5 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Seattle has 15 games this season playing as an underdog by +120 or longer, and is 9-6 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.2 2.7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.