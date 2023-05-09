Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will see Andrew Heaney on the mound for the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 46 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 116 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 223.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .341.

The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.182 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (2-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

In six starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-7 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Pfaadt 5/5/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels W 10-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels W 16-8 Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners - Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics - Away Nathan Eovaldi Ken Waldichuk 5/12/2023 Athletics - Away Martín Pérez Mason Miller 5/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jon Gray JP Sears 5/14/2023 Athletics - Away Andrew Heaney Drew Rucinski

