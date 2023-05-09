Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Benn's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has a plus-minus rating of +23, while averaging 15:47 on the ice per game.

Benn has scored a goal in a game 30 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

Benn has an implied probability of 57.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 9 78 Points 10 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 8

