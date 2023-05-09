Evgenii Dadonov and the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Dadonov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Dadonov has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dadonov has a point in 28 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

Dadonov has had an assist in a game 24 times this year over 73 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Dadonov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Dadonov has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 12 33 Points 9 7 Goals 3 26 Assists 6

