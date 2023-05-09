The Los Angeles Angels versus Houston Astros game on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 31 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Houston ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .369 this season.

The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Houston has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 153 (4.4 per game).

The Astros have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.41 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.244 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (2-4) will take the mound for the Astros, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He's going for his seventh quality start in a row.

Valdez will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon

