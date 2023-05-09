Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will try to get to Framber Valdez when he starts for the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+115). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Angels -140 +115 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of +115 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 35 chances this season.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-11 9-7 5-5 12-13 13-13 4-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.