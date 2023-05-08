Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 28 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 24th in slugging.
- Alvarez is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 22 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has driven home a run in 15 games this year (53.6%), including more than one RBI in 32.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 15 games this year (53.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 2.93 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
