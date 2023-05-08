How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.
- Texas ranks third in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .268 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 221 total runs this season.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .345.
- The Rangers rank 13th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Texas has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.205 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray (1-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|5/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/5/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|W 10-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Reid Detmers
|5/7/2023
|Angels
|W 16-8
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|José Suarez
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Mason Miller
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
