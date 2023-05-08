Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will look to do damage against Jon Gray when he starts for the Texas Rangers on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +125. The total for the contest is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -155 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 33 opportunities.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 8-7 8-4 12-9 14-9 6-4

