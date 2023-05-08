The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .262 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 27 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 12.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 54.5% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gilbert (1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
