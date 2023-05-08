Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on May 8 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.361) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 132nd in on base percentage, and 134th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this season (23 of 29), with more than one hit nine times (31.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.
- Dubon has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 17 of 29 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (85.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (50.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (78.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Angels allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
