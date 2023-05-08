Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Angels.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has two home runs and nine walks while hitting .154.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in eight of 23 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Gilbert (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
