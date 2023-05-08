The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-6 against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is batting .258 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 129th and he is 46th in slugging.
  • Jung has gotten at least one hit in 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), with multiple hits nine times (29.0%).
  • In 19.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jung has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (48.4%), including seven multi-run games (22.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.52).
  • The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gilbert (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
